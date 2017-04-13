'You've got to bring a little more' in the playoffs, Phil Kessel says

Type Phil Kessel's name into Google Images, and the image still comes up - a bit further down the page than it used to be - of Kessel in a Maple Leafs uniform, next to the caption "Is this the face of a coach killer?" with the last two words in big, bold letters. In the two years since that cover hit newsstands, though, after being traded to the Penguins and winning a Stanley Cup, Kessel has managed to develop a new reputation: big-game player.

