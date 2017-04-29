US economic growth weakened to 0.7 pe...

US economic growth weakened to 0.7 percent in first quarter

14 hrs ago

United States growth slowed to its lowest level in three years in the first quarter as consumer spending and government expenditures tumbled to their lowest levels in years, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The slowdown primarily reflected slower consumer spending, which grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.3 percent after a growth rate of 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter .

