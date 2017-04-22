Toronto Maple Leafs clinch first playoff berth since 2013

The Toronto Maple Leafs overcame the loss of goalie Frederik Andersen and some youthful jitters, rallying to score three third-period goals to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Air Canada Centre on Saturday. After Phil Kessel scored the 1-0 goal in the first period, "the kid traded for Kessel" - Kasperi Kapanen - answered with the 3-3 tally in the third, his first career National Hockey League goal .

