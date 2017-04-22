Toronto Maple Leafs clinch first play...

Toronto Maple Leafs clinch first playoff berth since 2013

21 hrs ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs overcame the loss of goalie Frederik Andersen and some youthful jitters, rallying to score three third-period goals to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Air Canada Centre on Saturday. After Phil Kessel scored the 1-0 goal in the first period, "the kid traded for Kessel" - Kasperi Kapanen - answered with the 3-3 tally in the third, his first career National Hockey League goal .

