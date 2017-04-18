Todd Rierden Would be a Great Hire
The question for the Sabres coaching search is should they go for experience, or should they try to find the next big thing? Is a retread like Lindy Ruff a good direction to go in? Of course, none of this can really be done until the new General Manager is hired, but the new GM will have to answer this very same question. So what makes Rierden a Great Hire? It is often it is better to find the next Mike Babcock as opposed to trying to actually hire Mike Babcock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC