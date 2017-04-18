Todd Rierden Would be a Great Hire

Todd Rierden Would be a Great Hire

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Die By The Blade

The question for the Sabres coaching search is should they go for experience, or should they try to find the next big thing? Is a retread like Lindy Ruff a good direction to go in? Of course, none of this can really be done until the new General Manager is hired, but the new GM will have to answer this very same question. So what makes Rierden a Great Hire? It is often it is better to find the next Mike Babcock as opposed to trying to actually hire Mike Babcock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,484 • Total comments across all topics: 280,486,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC