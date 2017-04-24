The Morning Narrative: Depleted Pens, Pittsburgh Presence and Predictions
First off, Norris-level workhorse defenseman Kris Letang is out for the series , as you know. Next up, goaltender Matt Murray, who stymied the Caps in this same round last year, and injured himself prior to Game 1 of Pittsburgh's first-round series: Sullivan says the Penguins are "hopeful" Carl Hagelin will return some time during this series.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
