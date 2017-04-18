Students return to North Park Elementary one week after fatal shooting
Lena Hammerling and her daughters Melissa left and Maci right and an unidentified child look at a sidewalk memorial dedicated to the teacher and student who were shot to death Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino Calif. Tuesday Rachel Valles, whose 8-year-old son Ethan was a student in Smith's class, said the boy had struggled with reading and math until he started in Smith's class in August.
