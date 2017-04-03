Sidney Crosby will play, but other Penguins will rest vs. Maple Leafs
Head coach Mike Sullivan didn't specify who would sit for the Penguins on Saturday evening, but confirmed that Crosby would indeed be in the lineup in a crucial game for the hometown Leafs. Toronto can clinch the final Eastern Conference playoff spot with a win.
