Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin: Washington Capitals want revenge against Pittsburgh Penguins

The NHL playoffs might be peaking too soon as the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals host the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday night. The top two teams left in the postseason are meeting in the conference semis for the second straight year.

