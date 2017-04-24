Sidney Crosby, Penguins make Capitals...

Sidney Crosby, Penguins make Capitals pay for lack of fight

Read more: Washington Times

Before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinals between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins , Verizon Center workers handed out red glow sticks to the more than 18,000 fans that packed the arena. Then the Capitals proceeded to play as if they prepared for this series by spending a week at the House of the Rising Sun, going on to lose 3-2 to Pittsburgh in Game 1 of this best-of-seven series.

