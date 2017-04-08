Sidney Crosby disappointed by NHL's Olympics stance
Horst Lichtner IIHF general secretary says ice hockey's world body is"continuing to try to find solutions for NHL players to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics However, Overchkin was the most outspoken of the players, saying he still plans to play for Team Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympics, even if he is the only National Hockey League player to do so. The NHL said in a statement it won't reschedule around the Olympics, so that likely means its athletes will have to play for their clubs instead of their countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC