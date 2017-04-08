Sidney Crosby disappointed by NHL's O...

Sidney Crosby disappointed by NHL's Olympics stance

19 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Horst Lichtner IIHF general secretary says ice hockey's world body is"continuing to try to find solutions for NHL players to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics However, Overchkin was the most outspoken of the players, saying he still plans to play for Team Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympics, even if he is the only National Hockey League player to do so. The NHL said in a statement it won't reschedule around the Olympics, so that likely means its athletes will have to play for their clubs instead of their countries.

