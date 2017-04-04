Sidney Crosby 'disappointed' but doesn't rule out competing in 2018 Olympics
Sidney Crosby already has two Olympic gold medals in his trophy case, but it appears he might not get a chance to add a third. Crosby said he was "disappointed" by the NHL's decision, announced Monday, to not send its players to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
