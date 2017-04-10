Saturday Stanley Cup Daily: Revenge o...

Saturday Stanley Cup Daily: Revenge of the Home Cooking

The usual Penguins suspects did their thing Friday night in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets, taking a 2-0 series lead on home ice. Sidney Crosby tallied a three-point night , Evgeni Malkin scored his second goal of the series, and Marc-Andre Fleury had a 39-save performance.

