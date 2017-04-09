Jimmy Vesey scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday night Rangers end regular season with 3-2 victory over Penguins Jimmy Vesey scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nYvOWU CORRECTS TO MAGNUS HELLBERG- New York Rangers goalie Magnus Hellberg makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburg Penguins Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.