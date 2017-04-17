Police: No motive known for Cleveland shooting

The Blue Jackets announced the decision Monday, one day after the 19-year-old rookie took a puck to the face on a shot by Pittsburgh's Phil Jake Guentzel had a hat trick, including a goal at 13:10 of overtime, to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blu CLEVELAND - Authorities searching multiple states for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Cleveland man say they have no idea what led up to what they say appears to be a random shooting. Police say the 37-year-old Stephens shot a Cleveland retiree picking up aluminum cans Sunday and then posted a video of the killing on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.