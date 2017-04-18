Pittsburgh Penguins advance to second round of NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Court documents say Scot... -- One mother from Georgia is taking legal action after her 14-year-old son died while on a class trip to Belize last year, and is warning other parents to "trust n... - A pilot from the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier safely ejected from a fighter jet, according to a statement from the Commander of the U.S. Seventh Fleet.T... LINCOLN, Ne - Today, Governor Pete Ricketts joined Sand County Foundation, the Nebraska Cattlemen, Cargill, and the Nebraska Environmental Trust to announce K... It had been a year since Mike Daum had returned to his hometown of Kimball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.