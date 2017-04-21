Phil Kessel Wires Wrist Shot Into Net...

Phil Kessel Wires Wrist Shot Into Net as Penguins Advance - Also Rides Hot Dog

The one player who has taken a noticeable jump in play from the regular season to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Pittsburgh Penguins has been Phil Kessel . He's been a lethal weapon on the power play, as evidenced by this wicked wrist shot that was telegraphed into the twine, helping the Pens to dispatch of the Columbus Blue Jackets and advance in the playoffs.

