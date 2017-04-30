Phil Kessel comes up big in all posit...

Phil Kessel comes up big in all positions for Penguins

14 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

When Tom Kuhnhackl couldn't serve his delay of game penalty late in the third period of the Penguins' 6-2 Game 2 win against Washington due to injury, Mike Sullivan sent Phil Kessel to go sit in the box in Kuhnhackl's stead. Kessel scored two goals and added one assist, playing up and down the Penguins lineup and performing in just about every situation he was put in.

