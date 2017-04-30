Phil Kessel comes up big in all positions for Penguins
When Tom Kuhnhackl couldn't serve his delay of game penalty late in the third period of the Penguins' 6-2 Game 2 win against Washington due to injury, Mike Sullivan sent Phil Kessel to go sit in the box in Kuhnhackl's stead. Kessel scored two goals and added one assist, playing up and down the Penguins lineup and performing in just about every situation he was put in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC