Pens Points: So, We Meet Again

A thriller of a series between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs came to a close last night in overtime of Game 6. Marcus Johansson scored at 6:31 of the extra frame to eliminate the Maple Leafs and set up a second round series between the Penguins and Capitals for the second straight season. The Pens won last year's meeting in six games on route to the Stanley Cup .

