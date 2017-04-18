Pens Points: Brooms Vs. The Cannon

Pens Points: Brooms Vs. The Cannon

Marc-Andre Fleury is highlighted, the Blue Jackets received some bad news heading into Game 4, and one fan tattooed a certain Stanley Cup Champion to his lower thigh. More on these topics, plus much more in today's Pens Points! The Pens have a chance to end their first-round series tonight against Columbus, as they are looking for the four-game sweep.

