Penguins top Devils, clinch playoff home-ice for first-round

The Pittsburgh Penguins clinched home-ice advantage for their first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 7-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. The Penguins got goals from seven players, two assists from Sidney Crosby - including a spectacular no-look, backhand pass to give Conor Sheary a shot into an open net - and 34 saves from Matt Murray in picking up their 50th win of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.