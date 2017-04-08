Penguins recall forward Porter and go...

Penguins recall forward Porter and goaltender Jarry

Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Penguins on Saturday morning announced they had recalled forward Kevin Porter and goaltender Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, an indication they could rest a few players against the Maple Leafs or Sunday against the Rangers. Coach Mike Sullivan said following Friday's practice that the team had come up with a plan for resting players but didn't divulge any more than that.

