Penguins recall forward Porter and goaltender Jarry

The Penguins on Saturday morning announced they had recalled forward Kevin Porter and goaltender Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, an indication they could rest a few players against the Maple Leafs or Sunday against the Rangers. Coach Mike Sullivan said following Friday's practice that the team had come up with a plan for resting players but didn't divulge any more than that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.