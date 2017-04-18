Penguins playoff preview: DeSmith again the No. 1 in net
When the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins take the ice at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence tonight, it'll be fitting that Casey DeSmith is between the pipes. It was on the very same last postseason that DeSmith - playing on an injured knee - turned in a performance that will live on in the Penguins record books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC