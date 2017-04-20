Penguins make a lineup shift late in Game 5, plus other postgame notes

The Penguins' lineup looked a bit different in the third period of Game 5 Thursday night than it did earlier on in the game. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan flip-flopped Conor Sheary and Patric Hornqvist for the final 20 minutes Thursday night, with Sheary playing alongside Scott Wilson and Nick Bonino , and Hornqvist sliding up to Sidney Crosby's top line opposite Jake Guentzel .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.