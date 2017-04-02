Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary scored power-play goals, Scott Wilson picked up his eight of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off a late surge by the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-2 win Penguins hold on late, edge Hurricanes 3-2. Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary scored power-play goals, Scott Wilson picked up his eight of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off a late surge by the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-2 win Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oqMtWI Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner puts a rebound behind Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 2, 2017.

