Penguins hold on late, edge Hurricanes 3-2.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal with Chad Ruhwedel and Bryan Rust in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Play our Auto Racing Challenge! Just pick the 10 drivers you think will finish 1st through 10th for each race and your top 15 races count as your overall score.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.