Penguins hold on late, edge Hurricanes 3-2.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal with Chad Ruhwedel and Bryan Rust in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Play our Auto Racing Challenge! Just pick the 10 drivers you think will finish 1st through 10th for each race and your top 15 races count as your overall score.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC