Penguins' DeSmith, Guentzel on all-rookie team

Following the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' practice, head coach Clark Donatelli gathered his players around him and announced that forward Jake Guentzel and goaltender Casey DeSmith were named to the AHL's 2016-17 all-rookie team. With Guentzel in Pittsburgh, DeSmith received a double dose of congratulations from his teammates, who showed their respect by tapping their sticks on the ice.

