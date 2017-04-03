Penguins' DeSmith, Guentzel on all-rookie team
Following the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' practice, head coach Clark Donatelli gathered his players around him and announced that forward Jake Guentzel and goaltender Casey DeSmith were named to the AHL's 2016-17 all-rookie team. With Guentzel in Pittsburgh, DeSmith received a double dose of congratulations from his teammates, who showed their respect by tapping their sticks on the ice.
