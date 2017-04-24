Penguins-Capitals rivalry highlights ...

Penguins-Capitals rivalry highlights playoffs' second round

It is the playoff format everyone loves to hate, but say this for the NHL's divisional setup: It is serving up a tasty feast of rivalries in the second round. For the second consecutive year, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals after they hadn't met in the playoffs since 2009.

