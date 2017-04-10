Penguins beat Blue Jackets in OT, grab 3-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, center, celebrates his game-winning goal with teammates Olli Maatta, left to right, of Finland, Sidney Crosby, Conor Sheary, and Trevor Daley against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first overtime period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Penguins defeated the Blue Jackets 5-4.

