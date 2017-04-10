Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 1 | Bobrovsky has off night, Jackets fall into 0-2 hole
If the Blue Jackets are going to hang with the Pittsburgh Penguins in their first-round playoff series, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will need to play like the NHL's top goaltender, as he did during the regular season. He'll need to "steal" one, maybe two games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC