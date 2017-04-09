Olli Maatta returns to Penguins lineu...

Olli Maatta returns to Penguins lineup vs. Rangers, Sidney Crosby sits out

Olli Maatta hasn't played an NHL game in almost two months, but that will change today against the New York Rangers. Out since the middle of February following hand surgery , Maatta will return to the Penguins lineup for the regular season finale, which is good news for the defending champions after the developments from earlier this week when they learned that their top blue liner Kris Letang is gone four-to-six months after neck surgery .

Chicago, IL

