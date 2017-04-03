NHL playoffs open Wednesday with 5 series starting
EAST: The NHL-leading Washington Capitals face the Toronto Maple Leafs and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have home-ice advantage against the rival Columbus Blue Jackets on the Metropolitan Division side. On the Atlantic side, the division champion Montreal Canadiens face the wild-card New York Rangers, and the Ottawa Senators have home ice against the Boston Bruins.
