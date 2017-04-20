NHL Playoff Capsules

NHL Playoff Capsules

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots in a surprise start in place of injured Matt Murray and the Pittsburgh Penguins opened their Stanley Cup title defense with a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. Murray was scheduled to get the nod in the playoff opener but was a late scratch after suffering a lower-body injury during warm-ups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC