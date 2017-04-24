NHL playoff capsules: Penguins chase Braden Holtby, beat Capitals to...

Phil Kessel scored twice, Sidney Crosby set up more goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Braden Holtby on the way to a 6-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals in Game 2 Saturday night that gave them a commanding 2-0 lead in their second-round series. Marc-Andre Fleury was brilliant again in stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced for Pittsburgh, which also got goals by Matt Cullen, Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin.

