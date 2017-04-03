McDavid's sophomore season may top Crosby as best in recent memory
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, right, waits between shifts with coach Michel Therrien, center, and teammate Sidney Crosby during their hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2006. As far as sophomore seasons go Sidney Crosby had one of the best the league had ever seen - and tops in recent memory.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
