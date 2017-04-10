Mark Whicker: Too young to be nervous in the NHL playoffs

ANAHEIM >> You can't even get through warmups in the NHL playoffs without hearing someone talk, in ponderous tones, about the necessity of “playoff experience.” Boudreau's Minnesota Wild lost Games 1-2 at home against St. Louis, which means the postseason may continue to be a whipping post for the ex-Ducks coach. But then the Blues haven't been to a Stanley Cup final since 1970, so their memory banks aren't exactly solvent, either.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.