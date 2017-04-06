Malkin keen to go to Olympics, hopes Penguins will let him
Evgeni Malkin wants to go to the Olympics next February and he hopes the Pittsburgh Penguins will allow him. Malkin told Russian sports daily Sovetsky Sport he was surprised by the NHL's announcement Monday that it wouldn't halt its season for players to go to South Korea.
