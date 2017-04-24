Long-time assistant coach Clement Jodoin opts to leave Canadiens
Clement Jodoin has also worked as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Quebec Nordiques. Jodoin, who has been an assistant coach for 10 years in two stints with Montreal, decided on his own to resign, head coach Claude Julien said in a statement.
