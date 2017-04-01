Kunitz injured, while Sullivan denies...

Kunitz injured, while Sullivan denies Letang setback

18 hrs ago

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday after a short and crisp practice at PPG Paints Arena that Kunitz, who was not on the ice, had sustained a lower-body injury. No specifics were provided, neither when the injury occurred nor a timeline to return for the 37-year-old left wing.

