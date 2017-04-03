How the Capitals, Penguins and Blue Jackets stack up with playoff position on line
Though it's been inevitable for some time that the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets would all make the playoffs, the race for first place in the division has been fascinating to monitor as the season winds down. As well as being the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division, they are three of the four top teams in the NHL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC