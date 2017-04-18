Future seems bright for young Blue Jackets after turnaround

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky blocks a shot during the first period in Game 5 of the team's NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre-Fleury stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets Matt Calvert during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.