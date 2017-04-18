Friday Stanley Cup Daily: I Want Some More Of It
Bryan Rust scored twice, including the game winner, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 49 saves, as the defending Stanley Cup champions defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 to claim the series in Game 5. The Jackets dictated play for most of the first two periods; despite that, Fleury kept them in the game until the Penguins were able to capitalize a couple of opportunities and take a 3-0 lead. The Jackets battled back to bring the game within 3-2, and looked to have tied the game but Alexander Wennberg was whistled for interfering with Fleury.
