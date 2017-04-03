Finding consistency in personnel has been a chore for the Penguins
It's been almost a month since Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had the simple pleasure of using the same lineup from one game to the next. And even then - home games on March 3 and 5 - it featured Ron Hainsey and Mark Streit switching sides on their defense pairing.
