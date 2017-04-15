Connor McDavid's path toward greatness is just beginning
Connor McDavid's path toward greatness is just beginning McDavid's next step toward fulfilling his potential is leading the Oilers in the playoffs. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2oL3SJn Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid celebrates a short-handed goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks in Game 2 of the first-round series.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
