Columbus Blue Jackets Recall Sonny Milano
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced this morning that 2014 first round pick Sonny Milano has been recalled and will join the team in Pittsburgh ahead of Tuesday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins . Milano has had a breakout season for the Cleveland Monsters this year, registered 16-27-43 in 59 games.
