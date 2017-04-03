Columbus Blue Jackets begin NHL playoffs against Pittsburgh Penguins
The Columbus Blue Jackets staggered to the finish of the regular season, but the beginning of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs and a first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins can cure whatever led to the recent slump. The best-of-seven series starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
