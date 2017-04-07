Check Out This Sweet Hockey Photo
The Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils combined to score 11 goals on Thursday night, allowing ample opportunity for puck-flying-into-a-net photography. Getty's Bruce Bennett capitalized on one of them, capturing Patric Hornqvist's powerplay tally at exactly the right moment.
