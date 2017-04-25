Can Marc-Andre Fleury carry the Pitts...

Can Marc-Andre Fleury carry the Pittsburgh Penguins past Holtby and the Capitals?

For the second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be squaring off against the President's Trophy-winning Washington Capitals in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This time around, however, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby will be battling a different netminder than the one he faced in 2016.

