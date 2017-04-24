Calder Cup Playoffs Game 3 Recap: WBS 2, Providence 1

The Providence Bruins came within 63 seconds of fully defending its home ice against the WBS Penguins last weekend, having pocketed a 2-1 win on Friday and holding a 5-4 lead on Sunday. A Josh Archibald goal out of a scrum and a Derrick Pouliot goal off of the back of Zane McIntyre later, though, and WBS was able to bring a road split back to the friendly confines of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the conclusion of their division semifinal series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.