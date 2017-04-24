Calder Cup Playoffs Game 3 Recap: WBS 2, Providence 1
The Providence Bruins came within 63 seconds of fully defending its home ice against the WBS Penguins last weekend, having pocketed a 2-1 win on Friday and holding a 5-4 lead on Sunday. A Josh Archibald goal out of a scrum and a Derrick Pouliot goal off of the back of Zane McIntyre later, though, and WBS was able to bring a road split back to the friendly confines of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the conclusion of their division semifinal series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC