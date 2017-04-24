Calder Cup Playoffs Game 3 Recap: WBS...

Calder Cup Playoffs Game 3 Recap: WBS 2, Providence 1

12 hrs ago Read more: Pensburgh

The Providence Bruins came within 63 seconds of fully defending its home ice against the WBS Penguins last weekend, having pocketed a 2-1 win on Friday and holding a 5-4 lead on Sunday. A Josh Archibald goal out of a scrum and a Derrick Pouliot goal off of the back of Zane McIntyre later, though, and WBS was able to bring a road split back to the friendly confines of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the conclusion of their division semifinal series.

