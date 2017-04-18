Blue Jackets, Wild in danger of being swept out of playoffs
The Columbus Blue Jackets scored more goals in the first six minutes of Sunday's game than in their first two playoff games combined. That still wasn't enough to slow down the Pittsburgh Penguins, who dealt the Blue Jackets a third straight playoff loss and put them on the brink of elimination.
