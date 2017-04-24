Blue Jackets may look to add offense ...

Blue Jackets may look to add offense in offseason

17 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Despite an early exit from the playoffs, Columbus Blue Jackets executives like the team's development and defensive depth. The Blue Jackets, picked by many to finish near the bottom of the stout Metropolitan Division, won a franchise-record 50 games and 108 points on the way to a third-place finish in the division behind Washington and Pittsburgh.

